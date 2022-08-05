Jennette McCurdy Said She Was Photographed In A Bikini And Given Alcohol While She Was A Nickelodeon Child Star

EntertainmentAssociated Press

Keanu Reeves takes rare TV role in historical thriller

Keanu Reeves will star in a TV adaptation of “The Devil in the White City,” the bestselling nonfiction thriller about ambition, a killer and the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago. Reeves will portray Daniel H. Burnham, an architect “trying to make his mark on history” with his designs for the fair, Hulu said in announcing the limited series Thursday. The other central role, that of convicted murderer Dr. H.H. Holmes, has yet to be cast, the streaming service said.