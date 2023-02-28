Jenna Fischer Joins Paramount’s ‘Mean Girls’ Musical Movie – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Primetime Emmy nominee Jenna Fischer is boarding the ensemble cast of Paramount Pictures’ new Mean Girls film based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical in the role of Ms. Heron, Cady Heron’s mom.

Ana Gasteyer played Cady’s Mom in the original 2004 movie which grossed over $130M WW. The Mean Girls musical feature is currently planned for Paramount+.

Fischer joins previously announced cast includes Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Avantika, Christopher Briney, and Bebe Wood.

The film is based on the 12 Tony nominated stage musical Mean Girls written by Fey, with music by Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Kyle Hanagami is choreographing the pic.

Lorne Michaels is producing with Fey. Erin David, Caroline Maroney, and Micah Frank are overseeing for Broadway Video, and Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond for Little Stranger.

Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne are directing with Fey writing the adaptation.

Fischer played Pam Beesly on 188 episodes of NBC’s The Office which earned her a supporting actor in a comedy series Emmy nom in 2007. Her features credits include Blades of Glory, Clint Eastwood’s The 15:17 to Paris, Solitary Man, Mike White’s Brad’s Status, Hall Pass and A Little Help.

Fischer is repped by WME, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.