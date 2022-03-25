Jenna Dewan stuns in glamorous black mesh dress

Jenna Dewan just stunned fans with a photo of herself in a jaw-dropping dress.

The Step Up actress took to Instagram on Friday to share several photos of herself in a slinky black and silver dress with a mesh panel to Vanity Fair’s Future of Hollywood party. The event, which also included stars like Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, Rumer Willis and Amanda Seyfried, was held at the Los Angeles restaurant Mother Wolf.

Dewan, who had fiancé Steve Kazee on her arm for the event, captioned her Instagram post, “Scenes from last night. @vanityfair you never disappoint, thank you for getting mom and dad out the house for such a fun and glamorous night out!”

Followers of The Rookie actress gushed over the look in her comments. One wrote, “That dress is banging!” while another added, “OK Jenna you didn’t have to hit us that hard today…now off to the gym I go.”

A third shared, “Just wow. Absolutely stunning and so classy!”

Dewan, who shares her 8-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum and her 2-year-old son Callum with Kazee, is no stranger to eye-catching trends. She recently appeared on the cover of New Beauty while sporting tweed shorts. In an Instagram post revealing her photos from the shoot, she wrote, “So honored to be on the cover of @newbeauty! We laughed, played, glammed and danced the entire shoot. Thank you to my dream team for always pulling this mama together.”

One thing that is always in style for Dewan is sustainable fashion. In fact, the American Horror Story alum, who got engaged to Kazee in February 2020, recently spoke with wedding website The Knot about her hopes for her dress when she walks down the aisle.

“I think it would be really beautiful to have a sustainable wedding dress or work with a designer to create something that is sustainable,” she said. “And I love the idea of recycled invites.”

