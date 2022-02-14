Jenna Bush Hager Inks First-Look Deal With Universal Studio Group – The Hamden Journal

Jenna Bush Hager, co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the third hour of NBC’s Today, has signed a first-look deal with Universal Studio Group. Under the pact. Hager will develop and produce projects with Universal Content Productions, Universal Television, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal International Studios for multiple platforms.

Hager is the founder of Today’s book club #ReadWithJenna. Since its launch in March 2019, 30 of Hager’s book club selections have become New York Times bestsellers.

“As an author and avid bibliophile, Jenna is uniquely tapped into the stories that resonate most with people and influence our culture,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group. “Her literary passion is infectious and we are excited to begin this new partnership.”

“I am excited and thrilled with this natural extension of Read with Jenna’s mission to highlight debut and diverse authors,” said Hager. “This new partnership will expand these authors’ voices to new audiences, and for that, I am grateful.”

Hager joined Today in August 2009 as a correspondent, and is a regular contributor to Today’s earlier hours. For her work, she has received two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Morning Show in 2020 and 2012. She was also nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2020, and a Gracie Award for best on-air talent in 2021.

She is a #1 New York Times bestseller and author of six books including Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss, a tribute to her grandparents, and Ana’s Story: A Journey of Hope, which she wrote following her time in Latin America with UNICEF. She also co-authored the children’s books Our Great Big Backyard and Read All About It! with her mother, First Lady Laura Bush. She wrote Sisters First with her sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, in both adult and children’s editions.