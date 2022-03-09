Jenna Bush Hager asks psychic medium Tyler Henry if she’s having a 4th baby

On Wednesday, Jenna Bush Hager got another reading from clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry.

The “Hollywood Medium” star — who first visited TODAY With Hoda & Jenna in 2016 — came back to connect Jenna with some of her deceased family members, as well as answer any additional questions she had.

When talking about her late grandfather, George H. W. Bush, who was also the 41st president of the United States, Henry said that he was purposely holding on until he died in Nov. 2018.

“I feel like when we talk about grandpa on dad’s side, there’s just a repeated emphasis on knowing that, ‘I had permission to go,’ and I need to kind of validate that,” Henry said. “There’s this aspect of like, ‘I’m going to time my passing,’ is the way that I would describe it.”

“He wanted to go to Maine,” Jenna chimed in.

“In charge all the way to the end, right?” Henry responded.

For Jenna’s late grandmother, Jenna Hawkins Welch, on her mother Laura Bush’s side, Henry began to sweat. “The stronger the reading, generally the more I sweat,” he explained.

“I feel like she would want your mother to know she didn’t need the send-off, whereas your grandfather on your dad’s side, there’s a feeling of send-off,” Henry said.

But the moment that made Jenna cry was when Henry started talking about her husband’s late father, John Hager, who died in 2020.

“I feel like he, in life, might have been known as a bit of a snorer. Someone who snores,” Henry said as Jenna laughed with tears filling her eyes.

At the end of the reading, Henry asked if there were any other questions that Jenna wanted to ask.

“Am I going to have another baby?” Jenna asked with a laugh.

Back in 2016, the medium correctly predicted that Jenna was going to have a baby boy with husband Henry Chase Hager. They now have three children: Margaret “Mila” Hager (8), Poppy Louise Hager (6), and Henry “Hal” Hager (2)

“I hope if you want some that you do, but I’m just not seeing [any],” Henry responded.

“That’s good,” Jenna said. “I think three feels good.”