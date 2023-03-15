Jenji Kohan Signs With Range Media Partners – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Jenji Kohan, creator of Showtime’s Weeds and Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, has signed with Range Media Partners. Kohan, who had been without a manager for awhile, is reuniting with Range co-founder/CEO Peter Micelli, who was her agent at CAA before he left in 2018. Kohan remains represented by CAA on the agency side.

In addition to long-running hits Weeds and Orange is the New Black, which Kohan created and executive produced, she also executive produced GLOW, Social Distance and Teenage Bounty Hunters at Netflix where she had been under an overall deal.

She is currently executive producing the upcoming Netflix period drama series The Decameron, created/executive produced by Teenage Bounty Hunters creator Kathleen Jordan, who serves as showrunner.

Kohan has earned 11 Emmy nominations to date, winning in 1997 as part of the producing team of Tracey Takes On… She also continues to be repped by Jackoway Austen Tyerman.