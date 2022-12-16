Jen Shah Skips ‘RHOSLC’ Season 3 Reunion Ahead Of Fraud Case Sentencing – The Hamden Journal

Jen Shah is skipping The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion as the sentencing in the fraud case she pled guilty to looms.

“I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing,” Shah said in a statement she shared on Instagram.

Shah continued, “Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this ‘storyline.’ That expectation has no regard for me or my family’s well-being; so under legal advice, I will not be attending reunion. I need to focus on the most important thing in my life — my family.”

The reality TV personality pled guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and could face up to 14 years in prison. Her sentencing will take place on January 6.

Executive producer Andy Cohen had already hinted that Shah would no longer be part of RHOSLC after her guilty plea. This was evident when Shah was not at BravoCon despite being announced to attend. During a Q&A with Cohen, he said, “Once we wrapped she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there.”

In the statement Shah released earlier today, she confirmed that Bravo executives had informed her on September 14 that she would not be attending the reunion. Shah said she was “disappointed” as she wanted to go to “confront inaccuracies” with her cast members. The reality star said that it was on November 29 when she was approached again and invited to attend but ultimately declined.

With Shah not showing up to the reunion, it most likely means that her time on RHOSLC is done, regardless of her sentencing. Last season fellow housewife Mary M. Cosby did not attend the Season 2 reunion and was not invited back to Season 3.