Jen Shah Skipped RHOSLC Season 3 Reunion After Bravo Asked Her to Discuss Legal Troubles

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY — Season:3 — Pictured: Jen Shah

Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty

Jen Shah is sharing why she chose not to attend Friday’s reunion taping for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The reality star, 49, shared on Instagram that she would not be at the reunion after Bravo found it “unsatisfactory” that she was not willing to discuss her ongoing legal troubles. This past July, Shah entered a guilty plea for her role in an alleged telemarketing scheme scandal.

“On September 14, 2022, I was informed by Bravo executives that I was not invited to attend the Season 3 Reunion,” she wrote. “I was disappointed because I would have no venue to confront inaccuracies and address my storyline with cast members. Out of nowhere, on November 29, two and a half weeks ago, I was invited to attend. I was elated to learn I would have a voice at [the] reunion.”

She continued, “I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing.”

Jen Shah Says She Will Attend RHOSLC Season 3 Reunion After Bravo Asked Her to Discuss Legal Troubles

Jen Shah/Instagram

Shah concluded her statement by explaining that Bravo still wanted her to open out the case, explaining, “Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this ‘storyline.’ That expectation has no regard for me or my family’s well-being; so under legal advice, I will not be attending the reunion. I need to focus on the important thing in my life – my family.”

Regarding her charges for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering, Shah told a judge in New York City this summer: “We used interstate telephones and emails. I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry.”

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Bravo

“Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line,” Priya Chaudhry, an attorney for the reality star, told PEOPLE at the time. “She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family.”

Shah was first arrested in Utah in 2021 alongside her assistant Stuart Smith — for allegedly orchestrating a phone scam to defraud people over the age of 55.

“Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss previously said in a press release.

“In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money. Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes.”

Jen Shah

Chad Kirkland/Bravo/ Getty Jen Shah

While in court, Shah agreed not to appeal if she is sentenced to “168 months [in] prison or fewer” — an amount that equates to 14 years. She also agreed to forfeit $6 million, and pay restitution of $9 million.

Shah is expected to be sentenced in January. She faces a maximum penalty of up to 30 years in prison.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.