Jen Psaki tells Democrats to not ‘celebrate’ Donald Trump’s indictment

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that Democrats shouldn’t “celebrate” or “brag” about the indictment of former President Donald Trump during her show on Sunday.

The MSNBC host encouraged Democrats to stay out of it and keep their heads down with regard to the indictment news.

She insisted it was “not the time” for a “mass order of ‘lock him up’ t-shirts.”

“Now is also not the time for Democratic candidates to celebrate, to brag, to predict the outcome of the legal cases. If you can, I’d actually just put your head down and stay out of it for now,” she continued.

She said the Biden White House wouldn’t comment on the investigation because they have a “long-standing policy” on commenting on criminal investigations.

Psaki said it was “good politics” to avoid commenting on the indictment.

“If you’re sitting in the White House right now, you are making the right bet that the public cares a whole lot more about what the president is doing to actually make their lives better than what he thinks about a hush money payment to adult film star. It turns out their intended campaign message, the Biden team’s, of competence versus chaos may actually even play out before he enters the race. They don’t need to spell out and project what chaos means on the Republican side, the leading candidates, leaders in the House, are doing that for them,” she said.

Psaki noted a poll that found 90% of Republicans, 70% of Independents and nearly 30% of Democrats believed the Manhattan District Attorney’s case against Trump was politicized and said that it “didn’t matter” that it was based on the “phony claims of leading Republicans.”





Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki urged Demcorats to not "celebrate" former President Donald Trump's indicment.





Psaki said it is "good politics" for Democrats to not discuss Trump's case.

“But the thing is, there is absolutely nothing to gain by adding more fuel to that fire. So if you want to say something, if you feel you have to say something, stick with the frame that has been in the statements of a number of democratic leaders. One, no one is above the law, that’s how our country works. Two, Trump will be able to avail himself of the legal system. And three, there should be no intimidation and any protest should be peaceful,” she said.

“That is how the judicial system is supposed to work. And a functional judicial system is vital to a thriving democracy. The defense of those values is also part of how Democrats held onto the Senate and came close to holding on to the House in November. It turns out defending democracy and the rule of law is not only morally right, it’s good politics too,” she continued.

"I have no comment on Trump," the president said.





Psaki predicted the Biden administration won't comment on the investigation into Trump.

Top Republicans, including Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, were outraged by the news and criticized DA Alvin Bragg.

“Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our presidential election,” McCarthy tweeted.

“As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump. The American people will not tolerate this injustice, and the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account,” he continued.