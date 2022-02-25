Jen Psaki laughs off question about ‘looking for a job’ at CNN or MSNBC

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday laughed off an unexpected question asking her to confirm that she was “looking for a job at CNN or MSNBC.”

“I have more than enough on my plate here. And so you can’t get rid of me quite yet,” Psaki quipped at the end of a 50-minute briefing focused mostly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court.

Psaki pointed at frequent sparring partner and Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy while adding, “Sorry, Peter, for you on that. And so I will see you all on Monday.”

The question, asked by Simon Ateba of Today News Africa, was in reference to a report by Puck News that the two cable news channels sent teams to DC this month to woo Psaki.

Psaki said in May that she intended to depart as Biden’s press secretary in 2022, explaining, “I think it’s going to be time for somebody else to have this job in a year from now or about a year from now.”

Puck News reported that CNN and MSNBC sent teams to Washington to recruit Psaki. AP

The lack of an obvious successor may keep Psaki in her position for longer than anticipated.

Several other recent White House press secretaries are currently cable news pundits.

Former President Donald Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany works at Fox News, as does George W. Bush’s ex-press secretary Dana Perino. Trump’s first press secretary, Sean Spicer, is a Newsmax TV host.

If Psaki moved to a cable network, she’d be following similar paths of former press secretaries who are now on TV. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

MSNBC’s decision to court Psaki potentially places her in rivalry for a primetime slot against former Bush White House Communications Director Nicolle Wallace, who has renounced her past as a Republican operative.