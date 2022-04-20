Jen Psaki breaks down while talking Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

​White House press secretary Jen Psaki began sobbing during an interview this week as she talked about a spate of bills that critics say are targeting gay and transgender children, claiming that kids are being used as weapons in a political culture war.

Psaki was asked during an interview with the “News Not Noise” podcast about legislation like Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” which prohibits the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade — as well as instruction on those topics that takes place “in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate.”

“This is a political wedge issue and an attempt to win a culture war,” Psaki said as she began audibly weeping. “And they’re doing that in a way that is harsh and cruel to a community of kids.”

“I’m going to get emotional about this issue — because it’s horrible,” she continued. “But it’s like kids who are bullied and all these leaders are taking steps to hurt them and hurt their lives and hurt their families. And you look at some of these laws in these states and it’s going after parents who are in loving relationships, who have kids. It’s completely outrageous.

“Sorry, this is an issue that makes me completely crazy,” the press secretary added.

Another White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, who presided over the podium during the last nine months of the Trump administration, responded Tuesday by saying that she wishes Psaki would shed a tear over the extent of abortion in America.

​”If you wanna cry about one issue in this country right now, I think the press secretary should cry about the 62 million children that do not exist, that have been aborted because of Roe v. Wade, a heinous, heinous decision in this country that has exterminated about one-fifth of the United States’ population,​”​ McEnany told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki began crying while describing why bills are “harsh and cruel” to the country’s youth. Twitter/@BrianDMcBride

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Psaki should cry over abortion instead of the Florida legislation. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The “Don’t Say Gay” bill has been harshly criticized since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it into law on March 28, 2022. Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP

But Psaki found an unlikely defender Wednesday morning in “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt, who argued that nobody wants to see kids be bullied in school.

“People in Florida who support this bill are saying ‘she’s exactly right,’” Earhardt said. “We don’t want that. We want them to live in butterflies and rainbows as long as they can. And then they can talk about sex in middle school when they have these questions and know what it is.”