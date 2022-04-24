Jemima Kirke says Lena Dunham is the only ‘Girls’ co-star she’s still in touch with — but would be up for a reboot

Actress Jemima Kirke said she’d be willing to participate in a reboot of HBO’s Girls if the job paid enough. (Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

While Lena Dunham — who last week marked 10 years since Girls premiered on HBO back in 2012 — has recently ruled out rushing into a reboot of the series, co-star Jemima Kirke might be on board if anything gets off the ground. If the price is right, that is.

“Yeah!” Kirke told the Telegraph, when asked if she’d be willing to return to the series which ran for six series from 2012 to 2017. “For the right amount of money.”

The British-born actress, 36, also has an idea of where her character, Jessa, may have ended up, though she told the Telegraph that she’s wary of being compared to the flighty New Yorker.

“I don’t want to give anyone another opportunity to equate me with her, but I wouldn’t be surprised if she had a couple of kids, maybe from two different dads. Maybe she’d be raising them on her own with a nanny who she insists on referring to as her personal assistant,” said Kirke, who is now starring on Sex Education and Conversations with Friends.

Kirke also admitted she hasn’t stayed in touch with her former co-stars, including Allison Williams and Zosia Mamet. She remains friendly with her childhood best friend Dunham, who created the show and cast Kirke in the supporting role, but hasn’t spoken to the actress and director since she wed musician Luis Felber in September of 2021.

Kirke (pictured, far left, in 2014 with Girls co-stars Lena Dunham, Allison Williams and Zosia Mamet) says she’s only stayed in touch with Dunham since the series ended. (Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

“Just Lena,” Kirke responded when asked with whom she still communicates. “But I haven’t spoken to her since she got married.”

Another challenge of bringing the show back would be the criticism it might face in the troubled landscape of 2022. When it originally aired, the show received intense criticism for its privileged portrayal of white women in their 20s. If the show were to return, it “would definitely get grief,” according to Kirke.

“I think Lena made something without fear and she wouldn’t be able to make that today,” said Kirke. “She would be too scared.”

When the show finished in 2017, Kirke, who shares two children with ex-husband Michael Mosberg, felt done with the process.

“You just want to cry and fall on the couch,” she said. “I was ready to move on.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in January, Dunham expressed an interest in rebooting the series, but only when the timing makes sense.

“We all recognize it’s not time yet. I want it to be at a moment when the characters’ lives have really changed,” Dunham explained. “Right now, everyone would just be wanting to see Kylo Ren [Adam Driver].”