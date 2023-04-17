Jeffrey Glaser Exits As Sony Pictures Television Co-Head Of Current – The Hamden Journal

Veteran current executive Jeffrey Glaser will be leaving Sony Pictures Television Studios where he has served as EVP of Current Programming. Marie Jacobson, who has been co-leading the current programming department with Glaser since November, will become sole head following his June departure. The announcement was made by SPTS President Katherine Pope in an internal memo.

“After a 30+ year career in entertainment, Jeffrey had been considering a change and determined that now felt like the right time to begin a new chapter,” Pope said in her note (You can read it in full below) “Jeffrey has been an incredibly valuable member of our team and will be greatly missed, but I know we all will fully support his decision.”

This marks the latest senior executive change since Pope took over last summer. She has been establishing her executive team, which has resulted in a number of exits as well as new hires and promotions.

Glaser joined Sony Pictures TV Studios as EVP and head of current in September 2017. As part of the November 2022 restructuring, Sony TV shut down its Gemstone Studios label, with EVP Jacobson, who ran it, becoming co-head of current alongside Glaser.

During his six-year tenure at the studio, Glaser helped a number of series establish themselves and become hits, including The Boys franchise as well as For All Mankind, Better Call Saul, S.W.A.T., Cobra Kai, Outlander, The Good Doctor and The Wheel of Time. He also played a key role in creating and leading Sony’s Showrunner Training Program, which gives emerging writers an opportunity to gain practical experience as they prepare to run their own shows in the future.

Prior to joining Sony, Glaser oversaw current for 20th Century Fox TV from 2003, when the department was launched with him at the helm, until he left the studio in 2015. During that time he served as SVP and subsequently EVP and oversaw such series for 20th TV as Modern Family, Glee, New Girl, American Horror Story, Raising Hope, How I Met Your Mother, 24, The X-Files, Ally McBeal, Buffy rhe Vampire Slayer and The Practice. He started off as a high school French teacher in the San Francisco area before embarking on a TV career with a development job at Alliance Prods.

Here is Pope’s memo:

Hi Team –

I’m writing today to share some important news about our leadership team.

Jeffrey Glaser has decided to leave SPTS and will be stepping down from his role as EVP of Current Programming in June. After a 30+ year career in entertainment, Jeffrey had been considering a change and determined that now felt like the right time to begin a new chapter. Jeffrey has been an incredibly valuable member of our team and will be greatly missed, but I know we all will fully support his decision.

In his nearly six years at SPTS, Jeffrey has been an integral part of the studio, overseeing all of our current programming and has played a key role in establishing successful shows such as The Boys franchise, including The Boys Presents: Diabolical and Gen V, as well as For All Mankind, Better Call Saul, S.W.A.T., Cobra Kai, Outlander, The Good Doctor, and The Wheel of Time, among many others. Jeffrey also helped to create and lead our Showrunner Training Program, which gives emerging writers an opportunity to gain practical experience as they prepare to run their own shows in the future. Perhaps his greatest contribution here has been supporting executives to do their best work, always taking the time to mentor and help team members on their shows. In addition to his day job, Jeffrey has been an Adjunct Professor at USC School of Cinematic Arts since January of 2021.

Before coming to Sony, Jeffrey helped found the podcast startup Wondery, where he served as President. Before that, he spent nearly 20 years at 20th Century Fox Television, where he served as Head of Current Programming for over a decade. In that time, he supervised series including 24, The X-Files, Arrested Development, Bones, Empire, Family Guy, Glee, How I Met Your Mother, and Modern Family.

Jeffrey and I previously worked together for many years on New Girl, where he was a thoughtful, kind, and steady hand amidst a changing television landscape. It has been my sincere pleasure to reconnect and work closely with Jeffrey these past 8 months, and I want to offer my deepest thanks for his leadership and dedication.

Marie Jacobson, who has been co-leading our Current Programming group since last November, will continue to oversee the department upon Jeffrey’s departure this summer.

Please join me in thanking Jeffrey for his many contributions and wishing him the very best in whatever the future holds. We will miss him!

Katherine