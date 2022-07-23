Jeffrey Epstein aides accused of pocketing $13M from estate

Two of Jeffrey Epstein’s closest advisors have been accused of hiding millions of the billionaire pedophile’s assets in an investment trust, according to a report.

Attorney Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn have been accused of hiding nearly $13 million in a trust started by Epstein, according to a court filing in the US Virgin Islands, cited by the New York Times Friday.

The transfer of funds to the Butterfly Trust, which Epstein registered in 2013, took place nearly a year after Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan lock-up in August 2019.

The trust received a wire transfer of $13 million in April 2020 after the liquidation of another investment fund in which Epstein had a stake, according to the newspaper. Some of that money was transferred months later to three newly created companies, which list Indyke, Kahn and their spouses as the beneficiaries, court papers cited by the newspaper show.

The court filing by Denise George, attorney general of the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein infamously owned two small islands, wants the Epstein estate to submit to discovery to make sure that other assets belonging to the billionaire have not be transferred to his executors — Indyke and Khan.

Epstein’s attorney and accountant are accused of hiding nearly $13 million in a trust. Reuters/Marco Bello

Richard Kahn (pictured) Darren Indyke, and their spouses are beneficiaries in new companies that reportedly received wire transfer from Epstein’s trust. Dan Herrick for NY Post

“The government discovered that substantial funds kept secret from the government were transferred for the benefit of the coexecutors in an apparent effort to enrich themselves and shelter these assets from recovery,” the filing said.

Daniel Weiner, a lawyer for the estate, told the Times that the executors “categorically reject the baseless assertions of wrongdoing made against them” and said they never received the $13 million.