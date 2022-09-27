Jeffrey Dahmer Series ‘Monster’ Debuts at No. 1 with 196 Million Hours Viewed

Ryan Murphy’s Jeffrey Dahmer series “Monster” overpowered the Netflix top 10 rankings this week, taking the No. 1 spot with 196.2 million hours viewed following its Sept. 21 premiere. During the Sept. 19-Sept. 25 viewing window, the 10-episode limited series knocked “Cobra Kai” Season 5 off of its pedestal and down to the third spot.

Season 2 of “Fate: The Winx Saga” stayed at the No. 2 spot for the second week. The second installment of the fantasy series, which premiered on the streamer on Sept. 16, earned nearly 61 million hours viewed in its first full week of availability. The show’s first season also appeared at No. 5, more than a year after its Jan. 2021 release. It received 20.3 million hours watched during the measured window.

The fifth season of “Cobra Kai” dropped in viewership during its second full week on Netflix. The show raked in 38.1 million hours viewed –– a drastic fall from the previous week’s 95.6 million hours viewed. Meanwhile, “The Crown” continues its run on the Top 10 list following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. Season 1 featuring Claire Foy sits in fourth place with 25.7 million hours viewed while Season 2 came in at No. 7 on the list, earning 17.5 million hours viewed.

New series “Heartbreak High” entered the rankings in sixth place in its first full week of availability. The teen drama recorded 18.3 million hours viewed.

Elsewhere on the list was limited series, “Dynasty” Season 5 (12.8 million), “The Imperfects” Season 1 (12.76 million) and limited series “Sins of Our Mother” (24.4 million).

Looking at the Non-English side, Season 1 of “El Rey, Vicente Fernández” occupied the no. 1 position, earning 33.3 million hours viewed –– effectively sliding Season 1 of “Narco-Saints” into second place on the chart. The thriller/drama recorded 27.4 million hours viewed after raking in over 62 million in the previous week’s figures.

“Diary of a Gigolo” Season 1 moved down to No. 3, earning 18 million hours viewed while “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” continues its steady hold on the chart at No. 4. The show earned 16.89 million hours watched in its 12th week in Netflix’s Top 10.

Rounding out the list was “Little Women” Season 1 (15 million), “Young Lady and Gentleman” (14.7 million), “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” Season 1 (13.8), limited series “Thai Cave Rescue” (13.4), “Santo” Season 1 (10.7), and “High Heat” Season 1 (10.5 million).

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Sept. 19-Sept. 25 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.

