Jeff Saturday silenced the haters with a win in debut as Colts head coach I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, November 14, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

The Vikings defeated the Bills in one of the craziest endings in NFL history

The Colts got their first win under new head coach Jeff Saturday, which might have some people eating their words right now

Joel Embiid scores a career-high 59 points in the 76ers win over the Jazz

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo aired his grievances with Manchester United to Piers Morgan… awkward!

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .