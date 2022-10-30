Jeff Probst Makes Cameo In ‘Survivor’ Skit Man Dressed As Joker – The Hamden Journal

Saturday Night Live, with host and musical guest Jack Harlow, got into the Halloween spirit right off the bat, with the first skit featuring a Southern wedding held on Halloween night, in which Harlow and Chloe Fineman played the groom, Patch, and bride, Dooney, respectively.

When the man officiating the wedding asks whether someone objects to Patch and Dooney getting married, it is Dooney who speaks up, pointing to Patch’s best man Clint coming to the wedding dressed as Joker as a reason.

Clint refuses to change out of the costume, and the officiant puts the matter up for a vote, with the guests, one by one, argueing whether or not Clint should be dressed as Joker.

In the end, Survivor host Jeff Probst comes in, and with his signature line, “The tribe has spoken”, pulls a piece of paper with the result out of a vase and extinguishes the loser’s torch.

