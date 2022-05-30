Jeff Gladney, former TCU standout and NFL first-round pick, dead at 25

A former TCU standout who became a first-round NFL Draft pick has died.

Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident early Monday morning, his agent Brian Overstreet confirmed. Gladney was 25.

“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Overstreet said.

Several of Gladney’s former college teammates expressed condolences on social media Monday.

“Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn!” Jalen Reagor wrote on Twitter. “R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”

Said former defensive end L.J. Collier: “Man aint no way man RIP jefe man i watched him come from the scout team to a team captain to a first round pick jeff was a good friend and great teammate imma miss you family RIP jeff.”

Gladney sat out the 2021 season after being charged with felony assault. The Minnesota Vikings cut him recently after the charge, but he was found not guilty in March.

The Arizona Cardinals recently signed Gladney.

Gladney joined TCU as a three-star prospect out of New Boston in 2015. He developed into a shutdown cornerback for the Frogs. He finished his college career with 43 passes defensed, five interceptions and six tackles for loss.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Gladney in the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in all 16 games for the Vikings in 2020, including 15 starts. He had 81 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, with three passes defended and one forced fumble.