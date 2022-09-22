Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner Western Drama ‘Horizon’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Fahey has joined the cast of Horizon, the new Western directed by Kevin Costner which began production last month on location in Utah.

Fahey joins an all-star cast of actors including Isabelle Furhman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Jena Malone, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Thomas Haden Church.

Horizon chronicles a multi-faceted 15-year span of pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Experienced through the eyes of many, the epic journey is fraught with peril and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it.

Costner, who currently fronts the hit Paramount+ Western drama Yellowstone, is well-renowned in the genre as both an actor and a director with credits including the Oscar-winning Dances With Wolves, The Postman and Open Range, the latter his last directorial venture from 2003. Costner will also be featured as an actor in Horizon.

Fahey is repped by Jeff Goldberg Management and Vox Usa.