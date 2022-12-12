Jeff Bezos & Michael Strahan Team For Space Kids Animated Series – The Hamden Journal

Genius Brands, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, and SMAC Productions, the company founded by Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini, have partnered to develop and produce Blue Origin Space Rangers, an animated space adventure series for kids and families. The series will star a diverse group of global youth and include appearances by Strahan and Blue Origin founder Bezos. Mainframe Studios, an affiliate of Genius Brands, will produce the animation.

The announcement was made on the one one year anniversary of Strahan’s trip aboard Blue Origin NS-19 on December 11, 2021.

In the series. described as a journey to explore the universe, science and new worlds, students will develop their skills in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics to tackle the challenges and opportunities of space for the benefit of Earth.

Schwartz-Morini of SMAC Prods. and Andy Heyward of Genius Brands will serve as executive producers of the series. Michael Hirsh (Star Wars) will produce alongside Michael Hefferon for Mainframe Studios.

“One year ago, I watched my friend and business partner Michael Strahan become an astronaut. This extraordinary experience was the motivation for us to create Blue Origin Space Rangers, a series that would inspire future astronauts,” said Schwartz-Morini. “For our first project in the animated space, we couldn’t imagine two better partners than Blue Origin and Genius Brands to develop and bring this series to a distributor.”