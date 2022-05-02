Jeff Bezos Is Worried About Tech Valuations, and It’s Weighing on Amazon Stock

Text size





Jeff Bezos has given investors new reason to worry about the valuations of tech stocks.

David Ryder/Getty Images





Technology investors hoping for a quick rebound to new highs may be in for a longer wait.

Over the weekend, Jeff Bezos warned that when the “bull run” in technology ends, “the lessons can be painful.”

The





Amazon



founder’s comments came after a difficult week for the e-commerce giant. Last Friday,





Amazon



stock tumbled 14% a day after the company gave a disappointing profit and revenue forecast for the June quarter.