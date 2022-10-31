Jean-Claude Van Damme To Lead Action Film ‘Silent Kill’ — AFM – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme (Kickboxer) is set to star in action feature Silent Kill, which Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment will be introducing to buyers at this week’s AFM.

Anthony Hickox (Hellraiser III) wrote the screenplay and will direct the film, which will follow four mercenaries who find a hidden treasure in the Congo. They bury it and agree to meet back at the same spot in three years and split the fortune evenly, but things take a different turn.

Starring alongside Van Damme will be former NFL star turned actor Vernon Davis (Gasoline Alley), Rafael Amaya (The Lord Of Skies) and Madalina Anea (Watcher).

Jean-Claude Van Damme and Joram Moreka are producing the film. Executive producers are Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi, Ovidiu Toma and Bradly Gentz. Principal photography is due to commence in early Q1, 2023.

Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment, the firm run by Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi, is handling world sales. Julie Sultan negotiated the ILBE distribution deal with Joram Moreka.

Andrea Iervolino said: “One of the all-time great action stars, Jean-Claude Van Damme has cultivated a worldwide fanbase that will absolutely love this adrenaline-fueled movie that starts fast and never takes it’s foot off the gas pedal. Its Van Damme doing what everyone loves watching him do.”

Van Damme is represented by Rodin Entertainment. Vernon Davis is represented by UTA and Penzi Management. Rafael Amaya is represented by Amaya Management. Madalina Anea is represented by Reality Check Management. Anthony Hickox is represented by United Agents.