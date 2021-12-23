Text size





Tencent Holdings

,

the Chinese social media and gaming giant, said Thursday it would reduce its stake in JD.com and distribute $16.4 billion in JD stock as a dividend to shareholders.





(ticker: JD) shares fell by more than 7% Thursday. Tencent (700.Hong.Kong) shares were up 4% on the news. The stock is down nearly 40% since its January high.