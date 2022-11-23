JBL headphones are on sale at Amazon for Black Friday

From budget models to high-end, JBL offers over-the-ear headphones that fit everyone’s needs. (Photo: Amazon)

At the risk of stating the obvious, JBL is one of the most well-known brands in audio, and for good reason. The company’s speakers and audio accessories typically have thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon. JBL’s over-ear cans are especially popular and Amazon has several models on sale for 50% off for Black Friday. Can you say “win at gift giving this year”?

Yeah, these are the perfect gift for any audiophile — or lover of music, podcasts, gaming, and more. Treat friends or family to a pair and you’ll be a holiday hero for sure! Here are a few of our faves to check off your holiday gifting list.

Great sound for a great price

JBL JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones $25$50Save $25 Amazon’s No. 1 bestsellers are the perfect melding of budget-friendly and brawny. A two-hour charge-up can yield up to 40 hours of play time, while Bluetooth 5 technology keeps you engaged no matter what the conditions. $25 at Amazon

On-ear headphones typically offer a more immersive audio experience than earbuds, plus some find them a lot more comfortable as well. Well, JBL’s Tune 510BT are better than most. How? Let us count the ways. They offer the brand’s signature Pure Bass sound and have wireless Bluetooth 5.0 streaming. Then there’s their workhorse of a battery, which will give you up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge. How about some voice assistance? Just press the button on the ear cup and get Siri or Google on the job.

“These are very good headphones, and I don’t just mean based on the price,” said one shopper. “These are all-around great headphones! I had Beats for four years that just fell apart. Searched on a budget and decided on these, and I don’t feel like I am sacrificing at all. Very comfortable. Not tight on my head at all. I travel on airplanes twice a month, so I wear these for hours on end. No earache or head pressure. I also like that the controls aren’t directly on the side so when I doze on a plane the volume doesn’t get adjusted or pause is hit…. Sound is crisp, bass is bumping, volume is perfect — no complaints!”

The total package

Know what? When it comes to the 760NCs, the following testimonial is more convincing than any sales pitch of ours….

“I have two young kids and needed some noise-cancelling headphones when I started working from home. I didn’t want to spend $350 for Sony or Bose, so I took a chance on these ones, and I’m super glad I did,” said this mother-knows-best. “I also recently took a flight and put the noise cancelling to the test, and I ended up falling asleep on the plane because it worked so well — haha. I’ve never done that before. You can stop comparing headphones because these ones are perfect!”

High performance on a budget

If you’d like a more budget-friend alternative and don’t mind using wired ‘phones, then the Tune 500s are a decent option. They’re only $25 but punch well above their weight when it comes to offering up clear sound with pure, deep bass. Some other perks: They’re lightweight, foldable and come in four different colors. If there’s a more impressive testimonial than this one, we haven’t see it: “Love these. They’re better than my last pair, which were Sony… They have better sound than my Beats earbuds as well!”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $142$159Save $17 Amazon

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones $149$229Save $80 Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $99$150Save $51 Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $150$350Save $200 Amazon

TVs

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV $80$170Save $90 Amazon

Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV $170$270Save $100 Amazon

Sony 65-inch 4K X80K Series Smart Google TV $698$1,000Save $302 Amazon

Hisense Premium U7H QLED Series 65-inch Google 4K Smart TV $698$1,050Save $352 Amazon

Tablets and tech

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite $15$30Save $15 Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14 Laptop $157$300Save $143 Amazon

Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera 3-pack $125$250Save $125 Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite $95$140Save $45 Amazon