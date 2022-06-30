JB Smoove & Melissa Fumero Set To Read Nominations Next Month – The Hamden Journal

No reason to curb your enthusiasm, TV fans: JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero are set to read the Primetime Emmy nominations on July 12, the TV Academy said today.

Both will appear in Blockbuster, the upcoming Netflix comedy set at the last remaining Blockbuster Video outlet. Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Fumero stars alongside Randall Park, and Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Smoove is set to recur.

Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will join the duo for the announcement, which will be livestreamed at Emmys.com.

AP



Smoove is a comic and actor best known for playing Leon on HBO’s long-running Larry David comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm. He won an Emmy last year as Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama for Quibi’s Mapleworth Murders, and his other credits include Spider-Man: No Way Home and voice roles on Fairfax, Woke and American Dad!

Fumero starred as Officer Amy Santiago on all eight seasons of the NBC/Fox sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, opposite Andy Samberg, sharing a 2015 SAG Awards nom for its ensemble. Her credits also include Gossip Girl and Diary of a Future President, along with voice roles on M.O.D.O.K. and Elena of Avalor. She also appeared in more than 200 episodes of the long-running ABC soap One Life to Live from 2005-11.

“It’s been another exceptional year of television with an abundance of remarkable programs and performances,” Scherma said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have JB and Melissa on board to help us celebrate the extraordinary shows, producers, storytellers and talent that continue to shape and elevate our dynamic medium.”

The 74th annual Primetime Emmys Awards will air Monday, September 12, on NBC. Peacock will stream the ceremony live for the first time.