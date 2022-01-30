Jazz returns to the streets of New Orleans

In good times and bad, New Orleans musicians have been schooled and raised in a unique culture, one that was severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, when the streets of the Big Easy were unnaturally quiet and empty, and much of the music moved online. “Sunday Morning” senior contributor Ted Koppel meets with musicians back out in front of audiences sharing their music while perpetuating a French Quarter tradition of street performance; and with the creative director of Preservation Hall, which was founded to help preserve a unique American legacy: the New Orleans jazz artist.