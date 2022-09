Jazz reportedly not done, looking to trade Bogdanovic, others; Lakers interested

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz – Game Six

Royce O’Neal is in Brooklyn. Rudy Gobert is in Minnesota. Donovan Mitchell is soon to be officially a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Utah Jazz are not done yet.

Utah is looking for offers on the other veterans on its roster — Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Malik Beasley and Jordan Crawford — confirms Tony Jones at The Athletic.

The Jazz are, according to sources, also engaged in trade conversations around some remaining pieces, namely veterans forward Bojan Bogdanovic, guard Mike Conley and guard Jordan Clarkson.

It’s no secret what the Jazz will want in trade: a first-round draft pick (the Jazz may need to package a couple of players to get one pick).

The Lakers have been rumored to have interest in Bogdanovic and maybe others, something Jeff Zillget of the USA Today and Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported.

Utah remains the most likely destination if the Lakers are looking for a Russell Westbrook trade, but it would come at a cost. But while the Lakers might be willing to put in one of their available first-round picks in an offer (2027 or 2029) to take back Westbrook the Jazz will ask for both. Also, as Zillget mentioned, the Lakers are coveting their cap space for next season (which could be around $30 million (not max contract money, but enough to bring in quality role players).

Los Angeles will be far from the only suitor, and other teams may be in a better position to match salaries.

One way or another, look for the Jazz to trade their veterans before or during training camp.

And that will include the just acquired Lauri Markkanen.

