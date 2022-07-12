Jazz now willing to hear out Donovan Mitchell trade offers

The Jazz said they didn’t intend to trade Donovan Mitchell. More importantly, they rebuffed teams even calling about the star.

But Utah is showing wavering in its steadfastness about keeping Mitchell.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

What changed?

Not everyone believed the Jazz – despite their statements – would keep Mitchell in the first place. Obviously, Utah trading Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves for a package centered on draft picks showed a willingness to take a step back. Though those picks could be flipped to build a new supporting cast around Mitchell, the Jazz could make a complete overhaul. There’s an argument for selling high on Mitchell, too.

Mitchell might also be applying new pressure. Teams had been preparing for him to request a trade this offseason, though more recent reporting said he would stand pat, even after the Gobert trade. Perhaps, Mitchell had a change of heart or that reporting was wrong.

Mitchell is reportedly most interested in joining the Knicks, Heat or Hawks. Locked into his contract three more seasons, he has limited leverage for choosing his destination.

From the other side, teams will face difficulty meeting the Jazz’s high asking price for the 25-year-old.

There’s a large difference between Utah listening to offers and actually trading Mitchell. Heck, there’s a difference between Utah listening to offers and even shopping Mitchell. But given all the smoke surrounding the situation, this development seems highly consequential.

Would the Jazz go far enough in talks that this would leak if they weren’t planning to trade Mitchell, anyway? Will Mitchell – who was seemingly seeking a pretext to leave – still want to stay in Utah knowing the team is listening to offers on him?

Time to significantly increase the odds of Mitchell getting traded this offseason.

