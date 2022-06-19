Jayson Tatum’s dad Justin reacts to his son’s Finals loss with touching message

As far as Justin Tatum is concerned, his Father’s Day gift this year came early and was of the variety that simply cannot be bought in stores (no matter what anyone says about the Golden State Warriors‘ payroll), an accomplishment that can only be appreciated fully by a proud dad watching his child competing at the highest level of his chosen vocation.

In a touching Instagram post the elder Tatum penned to honor his son’s monumental season helping lead the Boston Celtics to within two games of winning the storied franchise’s 18th banner, All-NBA Celtics forward Jayson Tatum’s father explained to his son just how proud he was of his accomplishment.

“These past 2 months you gave me the best Fathers Day gift a dad can ask for,” said Tatum’s father in the post.

“Seeing you competing at the highest level and making history has been a dream come true,” offered Justin Tatum.

“I know the competitive nature in you feel defeated and that’s natural. But you won in my eyes. Leading the league in playoff minutes, being 45% of your team’s offense, and taking the Golden State Warriors to Game 6. Lil-J hold your head up kid. You won in every category except for the Finals. Now you know what it takes.”

“Love you son I’m soooo proud of you!” he added.

Disappointing as the series loss may have been, particularly to Jayson, there were plenty of things to be proud of, and how hard the St. Louis native fought to get to the Finals is certainly among them.

And if that message didn’t hit you in the feels, put down your computer, tablet, cell phone — whatever you are reading this with — it might be time to take a break from the NBA for a while.

