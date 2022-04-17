Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beating layup lifts Celtics; Kyrie Irving responds to Boston fans

The opening weekend of the NBA playoffs is always one of the most exciting times on the league calendar, and the 2022 postseason got underway Saturday in typical fashion.

The four series openers began with a pair of lower-seeded teams stealing home-court advantage with Game 1 upsets, as the Jazz topped the Mavericks in Dallas and the Timberwolves stunned the Grizzlies in Memphis.

Then a couple championship hopefuls got breakout performances from young guards as Tyrese Maxey scored 38 points to lead the Sixers past the Raptors and Jordan Poole had 30 points to lift the Warriors over the Nuggets.

Sunday promises even more excitement with four more series openers.

The league-leading Suns look to continue their dominance against the Pelicans. The defending-champion Bucks start their road to a repeat against the Bulls. And the Celtics and Nets tip-off in what might be the most interesting series of the first round.

SATURDAY RECAP: Warriors and Sixers roll, Jazz and Wolves steal home-court

TITLE KEYS: How each NBA playoff team can win the 2022 championship

FEEL THE HEAT: Nine stars facing the most pressure in the NBA playoffs

Follow along with USA TODAY Sports throughout the day for live updates and analysis from all of Sunday’s action:

Hawks guard Trae Young has a few words for the officials in the first half.

NBA announces awards finalists

No surprise, but Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Denver’s Nikola Jokic are the three finalists for MVP. There was some irritation on Twitter that Golden State’s Jordan Poole wasn’t a finalist for Most Improved Player – Cleveland’s Darius Garland, Memphis’ Ja Morant and San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray got the nod as finalists in that category.

Milwaukee Bucks fail to deliver first-half TKO to Chicago Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had 17 points and 11 rebounds in the first half against Chicago, and while it looked like the Bucks might blow out the Bulls in the first half, the Bulls kept it close despite shooting 31.7% from the field.

Story continues

Milwaukee owned a 51-43 halftime lead.

Three Bulls were in double figures: 12 points for DeMar DeRozan, 11 points for Zach LaVine and 10 for Nik Vucevic.

Kyrie Irving appears to flip off fans in Boston

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving appeared to give Boston Celtics fans the “double bird” before a jump ball in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

There is no love lost between Celtics fans and Irving, who left the Celtics to join the Nets in 2019. Irving once burned sage at Boston’s arena to “cleanse the energy,” he told reporters.

If the league confirms Irving’s action, he will be fined. The going rate for delivering an obscene gesture to fans is $15,000. However, Irving was fined $25,000 earlier this season for directing obscene language at fans during a game in Cleveland, where Irving once played for the Cavaliers.

The Celtics won Game 1 115-114 despite 39 points from Irving.

“When people start yelling (expletive) and (expletive) and (expletive) you and all this stuff, there’s (only) so much you can take as a competitor,” Irving said postgame. “We’re the ones expected to be docile and be humble and take a humble approach. Nah, (expletive) that, it’s the playoffs. This is what it is. I know what to expect in here and it’s the same energy I’m giving back to them.”

— Jeff Zillgitt

Quick takeaways from Boston’s victory over Brooklyn

Jayson Tatum saved the day for the Boston Celtics. His driving layup as time expired gave the Celtics a 115-114 victory. You could say the Celtics were lucky to get Game 1. The Celtics scrambled on their final possession – and Marcus Smart delivered a pass to Tatum just in time.

There’s a reason why the Brooklyn Nets are considered a dangerous No. 7 seed. They have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Even with Durant struggling in Game 1 against Boston, the Nets almost pulled off the upset thanks to Irving, who had 39 points, six assists, five rebounds, four steals and a block. And he did it front of Boston crowd that despises him for leaving the Celtics.

Without Celtics center Robert Williams (left knee injury), veteran big Al Horford came through with 20 points and 15 rebounds.

How did the Celtics pull this off? Tatum (31 points), Jaylen Brown (23 points), Smart (20 points) and Horford delivered enough offensively – a combined 94 points.

No matter how many games this series goes, it will be a fun one. Let’s hope it goes seven.

— Jeff Zillgitt

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum celebrates his game-winning layup against the Brooklyn Nets.

With Durant struggling, Nets-Celtics tied at hafltime

Brooklyn star Kevin Durant had just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting in the first half against Boston, but Kyrie Irving and Goran Dragic off the bench helped the Nets go into halftime tied with Boston at 61-all. Irving had 15 points and Dragic 11 in the opening half. Boston star Jayson Tatum had 15 points and seven assists, and Al Horford contributed 14 points. Marcus Smart had a nice all-around half with seven points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal. Brooklyn should feel good about the first-half result – on the road, tied and with Durant not making shots. The Nets just posted 61 points against the league’s best defense without much from Durant. There were 17 lead changes and eight ties in the first 24 minutes

Bruce Brown’s disparaging quote on Celtics’ inside game hits big board

Bruce Brown was asked last week about the key to slowing down a Celtics team that earned the No. 2 seed behind the play of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Because center Robert Williams III, who had surgery at the end of March to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, is likely to miss the first-round series, Brown said he thought it would be best to focus on neutralizing Boston’s front court.

“We can’t let Tatum get 50,” Brown said. “We got to be physical with them. Now they don’t have Robert Williams, so they have less of a presence in the paint, and we could attack Al Horford and (Daniel) Theis. So them not having Robert Williams is huge.”

When told of his teammate’s comments just minutes earlier, Kevin Durant was noticeably irked by them.

“We respect our opponents,” Durant said. “We don’t need to talk about what we’re going to do to them. I just don’t like that, but that’s how Bruce is. He comes in and keeps the same energy throughout the whole season. But we don’t need to say (expletive) like that. Let’s just go out there and hoop.”

The Celtics scoreboard operator did their part to stoke the Celtics’ ire, putting Brown’s message on the Jumbotron.

Quick takeaways in Heat’s win over Hawks

When Duncan Robinson goes 8-for-9 on 3s and P.J. Tucker makes 4-for-4, the Miami Heat are tough to beat. And that was the case in Miami’s 115-91 win against the Atlanta Hawks.

The 3-ball is an important as ever. Miami made 18-for-38 (47.4%), and Atlanta was just 10-for-36 (27.8%) – a 24-point difference just on 3s.

Good news for the Hawks: Trae Young probably won’t struggle like that again from the field. He was 1-for-12, including 0-for-7 on 3s. The last time he made just one field goal in a game was Jan. 15, 2021 against Utah.

Miami’s defense, ranked No. 4 in the regular season, forced 18 turnovers, had 12 steals and limited the Hawks to 38.7% shooting from the field.

In his first game since March 11, John Collins (foot and finger injuries) showed he can contribute. He had 10 points and four rebounds in 21 minutes.

The Heat are deep: Off the bench, Robinson led all scorers with 27 points, and nine Heat players scored at least six points. Jimmy Butler had 21 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Kyle Lowry had 10 points, nine assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Kyrie Irving receives an unfriendly Boston Garden crowd

When Kyrie Irving is introduced before the Nets face the Celtics in Boston, his cold reception wasn’t much of a mystery.

Irving, who left Boston in free agency after saying he wanted to re-sign, has not been a fan favorite there. In a return to Boston last year, Irving stepped on the Celtics’ logo mid-court. And his most recent comments hasn’t smoothed things over.

Irving hopes everyone has moved on from that, asking fans to remember the good times they had.

“I hope we could move past my Boston era and reflect on some of the highlights I left at TD Garden that they can replay,” he told reporters this weekend. “Move forward. Just a new paradigm, baby.”

Injuries/illnesses piling up for Raptors

Coming off a 131-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, Toronto coach Nick Nurse said on Sunday that rookie of the year candidate Scottie Barnes (sprained left ankle), Thaddeus Young (sprained left thumb) and Gary Trent Jr. (non-COVID illness) are likely doubtful for Game 2 on Monday. “It doesn’t look good for any of those guys,” Nurse told reporters.

Hawks’ John Collins expected to give it a go

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, who hasn’t played since March 11 with foot and finger injuries, is expected to play in against Miami Sunday in Game 1 of their first-round Eastern Conference series. Hawks coach Nate McMillan called Collins a game-time decision. Atlanta center Clint Capela, who injured his knee in a play-in game, is out indefinitely but could return later in the series.

Who strikes first in Celtics vs. Nets?

The Brooklyn Nets have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, two of the most gifted offensive players in the league. So it’s understandable one would think the Nets have a chance against the Boston Celtics in their Eastern Conference first-round series. But if you’ve been paying attention, you know the Celtics have been the best team in the East for the past three-plus months and the best defensive team in the NBA for the entire season. The Celtics are too good on both sides of the ball with All-NBA players (Jayson Tatum), All-Defensive players (Marcus Smart) and one of the game’s most underappreciated players (Jaylen Brown). The Celtics are just a better all-around team. Pick: Celtics 113, Nets 103.

— Jeff Zillgitt

Coach Willie Green’s speech fires up Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are easily the most feel-good team in the NBA playoffs. They got out to a horrendous 1-12 start for first-year coach Willie Green. And would-be franchise savior Zion Williamson hasn’t played a game this season because of a foot injury. Their second-best player, Brandon Ingram, was limited to 55 games because of injuries.

But the Pelicans grabbed the final playoff spot in the Western Conference when they beat the L.A. Clippers 105-101 in the play-in game on Friday. Their reward: a meeting with the Suns, the team with the league’s best record.

For a long while, it looked like Friday would be the end of the road for the Pelicans. They were down 84-74 to start the fourth quarter. But Ingram led them back with some big baskets in the final quarter following an inspirational speech by Green, who told them they had been through too much to let something like a 10-point deficit get in their way.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA playoffs 2022 live updates: Jayson Tatum’s layup stuns Nets