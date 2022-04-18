Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beater in Celtics-Nets looks amazing from these angles

These floor-level angles of Tatum’s Game 1 buzzer-beater are wild originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

To say the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets put on a show Sunday would be an understatement.

The Celtics and Nets went back and forth all afternoon in Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff matchup at TD Garden. The game came down to a do-or-die final possession for Boston, with Jayson Tatum playing the hero by making a spinning layup off a great Marcus Smart pass to beat the buzzer and lift the Celtics to a 115-114 win.

Celtics-Nets takeaways: Tatum’s heroics help C’s steal Game 1 thriller

You’ve probably seen Tatum’s layup a few times by now — but what was it like to actually be in the building for the first Celtics playoff buzzer-beater in over a decade? These two crowd-level videos of the play offer some great perspective.

The first video highlights Smart’s incredible vision: Tatum wasn’t even in the frame when Smart fired the pass to his All-Star teammate, who admitted he was surprised to have the ball in his hands at the last second.

“We all thought Smart was going to shoot it,” Tatum said after the game. “Last-second shot, just crash the glass, but if it doesn’t go in, try to make a play. Going into that dribble, we just kind of made eye contact. He made a great pass. I just had to make a layup.”

The second video captures Boston’s incredible defense on Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on Brooklyn’s last possession, as the Celtics forced Durant into a contested fadeaway 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining.

This view also shows the athleticism Tatum displayed to catch Smart’s pass, essentially do a 360 and make the layup all in one smooth motion.

Earlier in the season, that final possession may have resulted in Smart shooting that contested 3-pointer or Brown trying to drive to the hoop. But all five Celtics touched the ball in the final 12 seconds, and the result was a brilliantly-executed play that gave Boston a 1-0 series lead.

Story continues

Note: Games 2-6 of the Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics series will be aired exclusively on NBC Sports Boston and can also be streamed on NBCSportsBoston.com or with the MyTeams App, which you can download below.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!