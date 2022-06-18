Jayson Tatum’s 2015 Warriors prediction tweet goes viral after NBA Finals

Tatum’s cryptic 2015 Warriors prediction goes viral after Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jayson Tatum recently received a great reminder that when you post something on the internet, it never goes away.

And in this case, a tweet made by the Boston Celtics forward seven years ago came back to haunt him after his team’s 2022 NBA Finals matchup with the Warriors.

Back in 2015, Tatum was a high school junior watching Golden State face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals. The Warriors would go on to win in six games, something Tatum accurately predicted with his tweet.

Fast forward to 2022, and Tatum’s Celtics made it all the way to their own Game 6 against the Warriors in the Finals. They weren’t able to stop Steph Curry & Co. from winning their fourth title in eight seasons, though, and Tatum’s post from 2015 eerily predicted his own fate that would come less than a decade later.

Once Dub Nation got a hold of the tweet, it immediately went viral with an epic ratio.

Of course, there was no way for Tatum to know how his tweet would end up playing out seven years later. But the coincidence is too cryptic to ignore.

This isn’t the first time this has happened to an NBA star the Warriors faced in the playoffs this year, either.

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant posted the same exact prediction for the 2015 NBA Finals, then seven years later was also defeated in six games by the Warriors during the Western Conference semifinals.

They say to be careful what you post on social media, because it could come back to bite you.

RELATED: Draymond perfectly trolls Celtics’ Brown amid tweet storm

In the future, Tatum and Morant might think twice before making a Finals prediction — no matter how far away the future seems.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast