Jayson Tatum was wide open on final play of Game 5 loss to Bucks

You won’t believe how open Tatum was on final play of Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics suffered a brutal Game 5 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. It’s even worse when you take another look at the final play.

Jrue Holiday sealed Milwaukee’s 110-107 win with a steal on Marcus Smart. It was a stellar play by the three-time All-Defensive guard, but it all could’ve been avoided had Smart seen a wide-open Jayson Tatum calling for the ball.

Not a single Bucks player was near the Celtics’ superstar in the final seconds, as you can see at the top left of the clip below. Boston needed a 3-pointer to tie it and Tatum was alone on the perimeter.

Tatum would’ve had a chance to send the game into overtime. Instead, the Celtics find themselves down 3-2 in the series and on the brink of elimination.

The series heads back to Milwaukee for a do-or-die Game 6 on Friday night.