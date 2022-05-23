Jayson Tatum rocks Michael Jordan outfit for Celtics-Heat Game 4

Jayson Tatum shows up to Celtics-Heat Game 4 rocking bold outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics may need Jayson Tatum to play like a superstar if they want to win Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night.

At the very least, Tatum paid homage to a superstar before the game.

Forsberg: There’s only one team that can stop the Celtics

The 24-year-old arrived at TD Garden wearing a shirt featuring a logo of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. The logo shows Jordan smoking a victory cigar after winning one of his six NBA championships.

Tatum is just seven wins away from his first NBA title, but he and the Celtics face an uphill battle after dropping Game 3 against the Heat on Saturday. Tatum played arguably his worst game of the postseason, scoring just 10 points on 3 of 14 shooting with six turnovers in the 109-103 defeat.

The good news for Celtics fans is that Tatum has been at his best after defeats.

The Celtics star is averaging 33.0 points on 51.7 percent shooting after losses in this postseason and went off for 46 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the second round to help keep Boston’s season alive.

Tatum paying homage to the NBA’s GOAT is a sign he’s feeling confident entering Game 4. He’ll have no restrictions after injuring his shoulder in Game 3, while Robert Williams (knee) is active and Marcus Smart (ankle) won’t play.