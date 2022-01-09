Former Celtic Gerald Green to join Rockets G-League team

We do not blame former Boston Celtics champion big man Kendrick Perkins for doing his job, which has increasingly been to focus on the travails of All-Star forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

But the latter took issue with a tweet from Perkins that seemed to pit Tatum against Brown even after an impressive blowout of the New York Knicks that saw the Georgia native record the first triple-double of his career. “Jaylen Brown completely took over this game with his first triple-double of his career!” tweeted Perkins. “Played a perfect game while Jayson Tatum went 6/14 from the field. They got the win tho! Carry on…”

The Duke product replied by saying “Normalizing uplifting one man without bringing another one down… JB played great it’s alright to leave it at that”, which teammate Robert Williams III retweeted as well.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

It’s good advice for anyone, not just the Celtic champion turned-ESPN analyst — though we imagine Perkins wouldn’t mind if Twitter had an edit button right about now.

