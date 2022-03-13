Jayson Tatum raves about Jonathan Kuminga during Warriors-Bucks game

All-Star Tatum raves about Kuminga during Warriors-Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jayson Tatum recognizes talent when he sees it.

During the first half of the Warriors’ contest against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, Tatum went to Twitter to sing the praises of rookie Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga made a great impression in just 11 minutes played in that first half. He scored eight points and added seven rebounds and one block as the Warriors went into the break leading Milwaukee 67-58.

The Warriors’ rookie joined the Warriors Live crew after an eventual 122-109 win over the Bucks, where he expressed his appreciation of Tatum’s support.

“I really appreciate that,” Kuminga said. “You know, it means a lot coming from a guy like him, dropping 50, 40 back-to-back. It’s really crazy, I didn’t expect him to know what I’m doing on the court. I really appreciate that.”

Plenty of mutual respect between one of the game’s brightest stars and the Warriors’ star-in-the-making.