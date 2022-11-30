Jayson Tatum makes NBA history with Wednesday’s performance vs. Heat

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Tatum becomes first player in NBA history to accomplish this feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With Wednesday night’s performance vs. the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum did something no other player in NBA history has done.

The Boston Celtics superstar dropped 49 points with 11 rebounds and shot 8-for-12 from 3-point range. It was the second time in the 24-year-old’s career that he notched 45+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 8+ 3-pointers in a game. Before Tatum, no other NBA player ever had multiple games with those numbers, according to StatMuse.

Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Paul George, James Harden, Kobe Bryant and Ray Allen each accomplished the feat once.

Tatum’s 49-point outing was his season-high and marked his 14th career game with 40 or more points. He also registered his 900th career 3-pointer to become the only NBA player with 900+ 3s before turning 25 years old.

The historic performance helped the C’s to a 134-121 victory over the Heat. They’ll look to duplicate their effort when they host Miami again on Friday night.