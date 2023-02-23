Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown could break this record set by Kobe Bryant, Shaq

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Tatum and Brown could break this record set by Kobe and Shaq originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Need more proof that the Boston Celtics have the best duo in the NBA? If so, perhaps this wild stat will win you over.

In Thursday’s win over the Indiana Pacers, Jayson Tatum (31 points) and Jaylen Brown (30 points) notched their ninth game this season with at least 30 points apiece. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the only other NBA duo with more such games in a season over the last 30 years is Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal (10 in 2000-01, 12 in 2002-03).

Talk about joining elite company. The Celtics have 22 games left this season, so Tatum and Brown will have a good chance to top Bryant and O’Neal’s marks.

Both of the Jays are in the midst of career years. Tatum is averaging 30.6 points per game while Brown is averaging 26.6. They represented the C’s in the NBA All-Star Game and put on a show for the fans in Salt Lake City over the weekend.

Tatum and Brown will look to make it 10 games this season with 30+ points each when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.