Tatum gives Rob Williams special shoutout after triple-double vs. Suns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Robert Williams III was an absolute force at both ends of the court in the Boston Celtics’ impressive 123-108 win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns entered Friday afternoon’s game at TD Garden tied for the best record in the NBA at 27-7, but the Celtics led pretty much the entire game, and even by a wide margin (20-plus points) throughout the second and third quarters.

Williams played a huge part in that by tallying his first career triple-double with 10 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

He also added five blocks and two steals, while shooting 5-of-5 from the floor.

It was an incredible all-around performance.

Should C’s make a trade? Stevens shares his philosophy as deadline nears

Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who missed the game because he’s in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, gave Williams a shoutout on Twitter after Boston secured the win.

Williams is averaging career highs in points (10) and rebounds (8.9) per game this season. His ability to score in the paint and off pick-and-rolls, combined with his excellent shot blocking, make him a very valuable component to Boston’s success.

The key for Williams is staying healthy and in the lineup on a consistent basis. He’s battled injury and missed many games over his first three-plus NBA seasons. If Williams is able to stay healthy, the Celtics should have a strong finish to the 2021-22 campaign.