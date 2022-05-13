Jayson Tatum, Celtics force Game 7 against Bucks

This time, the Boston Celtics did not give it away.

Just as they had in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Milwaukee Bucks turned a double-digit deficit into a nail-biter midway through the fourth quarter, but Jayson Tatum would not let them get over the hump this time. Tatum scored 46 points to spoil another monster Giannis Antetokounmpo effort and deliver a 108-95 road victory, forcing a Game 7 back in Boston on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC).

Antetokounmpo registered the first 40-point, 20-rebound playoff game since Shaquille O’Neal in 2001. The two-time MVP’s 44 points (14-30 FG, 2-3 3P, 14-15 FT) marked his third 40-point night in four games. His 20 rebounds and six assists in defeat brought his averages through six games against Boston to a cool 35-14-7. Antetokounmpo was as dominant as ever, playing like he wanted to end the series in Milwaukee.

But this was Tatum’s night.

