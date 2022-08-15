Jayson Tatum among NBA stars to attend Draymond Green’s wedding

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Tatum among NBA stars at Draymond Green’s wedding originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The offseason is wedding season for Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Earlier this summer, the 24-year-old attended the wedding of Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and celebrated the occasion with Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo and other NBA stars. This past weekend, Tatum was in attendance for Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green’s wedding celebration.

He posted photos from the night to his Instagram page, featuring fellow NBA superstars LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

“Good times with better people, congrats my brotha @money23green,” Tatum captioned the post.

We wonder whether Tatum’s tense exchange with Green in the Finals came up in conversation during the event.

All jokes aside, Tatum and Green clearly have built a close friendship over the last few years. Their bond was on display when they shared a long embrace after the Warriors clinched their Finals win over the C’s.

When Tatum hasn’t been attending weddings, he’s been working on improving his game. The three-time All-Star is doing all he can to give Boston another shot at Banner 18 next year.