Jaylen Brown to miss Celtics’ final 2 regular-season games after cutting his hand while watering plants

Jaylen Brown is done for the regular season and the reason why feels straight out of a baseball story.

The Boston Celtics star cut his hand picking up a glass vase while watering his plants on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. The injury, which reportedly required five stitches, will keep Brown out of his team’s final two regular season games, but not the playoffs.

Brown, who had his hand heavily bandaged on Friday, is apparently unhappy about the development.

Brown was already dealing with a very visible health issue, as he has been wearing a face mask since February after fracturing his face.

Jaylen Brown will reportedly be ready for the NBA playoffs. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Losing Brown won’t hurt the Celtics as far as playoff seeding goes. The team, which was 55-25 entering Friday, is locked into second place in the Eastern Conference between the first-place Milwaukee Bucks and third-place Philadelphia 76ers. As things currently stand, the Celtics would face the winner of a play-in game between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

If this is the end of Brown’s regular season, he will finish it having averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, all career highs, while shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range.