Jaylen Brown thinks Grant Williams got ‘robbed’ of this award

He may not have the hardware to show for it, but it’s clear Grant Williams’ presence is valued inside the Boston Celtics locker room.

Williams was named a finalist for the 2021-22 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. The honor, voted on by fellow NBA players, is given to “the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team.”

The league announced Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday as the winner of the award on Tuesday. To assure his beloved teammate didn’t get overlooked, Jaylen Brown tweeted his disapproval of Williams’ snub.

“@Grant2Will got robbed,” Brown wrote.

Williams has been a glue guy for the C’s since being drafted in 2019. The 23-year-old has never wasted an opportunity to prop up his teammates. His effort to boost the chemistry in the locker room was on display when he compared all of his teammates to Marvel characters during a press conference, and that’s just one of many standout Williams moments.

His personality has helped to bring the Celtics together off the court, but his contributions on it shouldn’t be overlooked either. Williams has taken a giant step forward in Year 3, averaging career-bests in every major offensive category while being a stabilizing defensive force for the top defensive team in the league. He’s also become one of Boston’s best 3-point shooters, improving his 3-point percentage from 37.2% last season to 41.1%.

This probably won’t be Williams’ last time being up for the Teammate of the Year award. Plus, Williams’ primary focus is on another trophy at the moment. He and the Celtics are coming off a first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets and await the winner of the Bucks-Chicago Bulls series for their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup.