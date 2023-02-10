This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Jaylen Brown shares update after suffering facial fracture originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jaylen Brown will miss time after suffering a facial fracture during Wednesday’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Boston Celtics star sustained the injury in a scary collision with teammate Jayson Tatum.

Brown already has been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets and there’s a chance he’ll remain out until after the All-Star break. When he does return, it sounds like he’ll be rocking a new look.

The two-time All-Star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an update on his status. He captioned the photo — in which you can see the swelling on his cheek — “Mask incoming.”

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Forsberg: Celtics’ path to Finals is looking a lot less daunting

If Brown does return immediately after the All-Star break, it would be against the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 23.

Brown is in the midst of a career year for the Celtics. The 26-year-old is averaging career-highs in points (26.5) and rebounds (7.0) per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor.

The Celtics will be shorthanded again when they host the Hornets on Friday. Tip-off at TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.