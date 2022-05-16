Jaylen Brown jokes about Grant Williams’ record-setting Game 7 performance, says we should ‘call him Grant Curry now’

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams was the critical X-factor for the Celtics in the club’s series-clinching Game 7 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon. His 16 3-point attempts are a record for an NBA Game 7, and his 7 made shots from deep ties a record set by a particular Golden State Warriors legend. As his teammate Jaylen Brown said, “call him Grant Curry now.”

Williams went a sizzling 7-of-18 from 3-point range, a huge lift for a Boston team that held the Bucks to just 12.1% from deep. The Tennessee product led all Celtics scorers with 27 points, a career-high and not the only record being set.

The Bucks dared Boston to shoot all series long, especially the Celtics’ role players. Early in Game 7, Williams was getting clean looks from deep. It took a little bit, but soon he dialed in.

It was a devastating blow to Milwaukee and a critical piece to Boston’s victory.

