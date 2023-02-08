Jaylen Brown exits Celtics-Sixers after scary collision with Jayson Tatum

Latest update on Jaylen Brown’s face injury after collision with Tatum originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown suffered an unfortunate injury Wednesday night at the hands of his All-Star teammate.

With less than two minutes remaining in the first half of the Celtics’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden, Brown collided with Jayson Tatum along the baseline as both players went for an offensive rebound.

Brown fell to the floor holding his face and went to the Celtics’ locker room immediately after getting up. The team later ruled Brown out for the rest of the game with a facial contusion.

Boston was already without Marcus Smart, Robert Williams and Al Horford on Wednesday, meaning Joe Mazzulla’s club was without four of its five regular starters for the second half against Philly.

Mazzulla didn’t have an immediate update on Brown after the Celtics’ 106-99 victory, saying that he tried to call Brown when he got back to his office but didn’t get a response.

Brown’s situation obviously is worth monitoring ahead of Friday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.