Jaylen Brown doesn’t mince words about Game 3 turnovers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jaylen Brown dropped 40 points on the Miami Heat in Game 3, but one unflattering stat had him leaving TD Garden unsatisfied with his performance.

The Boston Celtics star turned the ball over a game-high seven times in Saturday night’s 109-103 loss. Asked after the game how he can prevent those turnover issues going forward, Brown didn’t hold back in his response.

“Just be stronger,” Brown said. “Did a s–t job taking care of the basketball. But just being stronger. Driving, I’m going to keep being aggressive, keep getting to the basket, I’m going to keep doing what I do, but just be stronger when I get in there.”

Brown also was unhappy with what he considered to be missed foul calls while he drove to the hoop.

“They let a lot of stuff go tonight,” he said. “Especially when I feel like I drive and I get to the basket, I feel like it’s two hands on me all the time. I never get those hand-checking calls but I don’t make excuses. We get better. I did a s–t job taking care of the basketball today. I’ve got to do better.”

Brown was far from the only Celtic with turnover issues. Jayson Tatum was right behind him with six on the night, and he only contributed 10 points on 3-of-14 shooting. Boston turned the ball over a whopping 23 times as a team. Miami scored 33 points off those turnovers, and that proved to be the difference-maker.

Brown and the C’s will look to bounce back and even the series at 2-2 on Monday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.