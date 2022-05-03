Jaylen Brown crosses up Grayson Allen, gets great reaction from LeBron James

LeBron has great reaction to Jaylen Brown crossing up Grayson Allen originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jaylen Brown was a man on a mission in the first quarter of Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

After tallying only 12 points in all of Game 1, Brown finished the first frame on Tuesday night with 17. He put an exclamation point on the stellar quarter with a move you’ll see in plenty of highlight reels over the next few days.

Brown took on Bucks guard Grayson Allen and put him on the floor with a filthy crossover before draining the shot. Watch the play below:

Brown’s crossover got the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

“JB cooking!! And that was nasty,” James tweeted.

Brown shot 6-for-7 from the field and 3-for-3 from 3-point range in the quarter. The Celtics outscored the Bucks in the frame, 31-21.

Milwaukee currently leads the Eastern Conference Semifinals series, 1-0.