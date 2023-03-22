Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics Star, Signs With M88 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown has signed with M88 for management, becoming the first athlete to join the company’s impressive roster of artists and cultural leaders. M88 will now look to create and develop opportunities for Brown in both the entertainment and strategic partnership spaces.

A first-round top three draft pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Brown joined the Celtics at just 19 years old, after negotiating his own contract. He has since achieved two-time All-Star player status and in 2019 became the youngest member of the National Basketball Players Association’s executive committee, joining as Vice President and being reelected this year.

Brown aided, as VP, in the creation of THINK450, which helps NBA players gain control of their name and likeness. He’s also previously proven a community builder as the host of a Rookie event put on during NBA summer league, in efforts to build connection amongst players.

Brown dedicates himself off the court to social justice, with a particular focus on changing inequity within the education system. This, he’s looked to accomplish through the Bridge Program, a new learning and leadership initiative to help cultivate the next generation of leaders in science and technology for young people from underrepresented minority communities. He developed the program through his 7uice Foundation, alongside the Community Biotechnology Initiative at the MIT Media Lab, and has also been inducted into the Directors Fellows Program by the MIT Media Lab, while pursuing initiatives with NASA.

Founded by former WME Partner Phillip Sun and Macro Founder & CEO Charles D. King in 2020, M88 for the most part reps storytellers, actors, writers and multi-hyphenates. Sun leads the company geared toward diverse talent with Partners Oronde Garrett and Gaby Mena. Other artists coming into the M88 fold of late include Insecure and Ginny and Georgia scribe Mike Guayo, Bravo, Burkina! filmmaker Walé Oyéjidé and Wu-Tang: An American Saga star Siddiq Saunderson.

Brown continues to be repped by Jason Glushon of Glushon Sports Management and The Lede Company.