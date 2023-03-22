Jaylen Brown addresses his recent comments about Celtics future originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jaylen Brown has had an eventful four days.

The Boston Celtics guard was the subject of two feature articles in that span — the first a column in the New York Times published last Friday and the second a column in The Ringer published Tuesday.

Brown was quoted extensively in both pieces, including a noncommittal answer about his future in Boston that drew headlines Tuesday.

“I don’t know. As long as I’m needed. It’s not up to me,” Brown told The Ringer’s Logan Murdock. “We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct.”

Jaylen Brown shares interesting comments about his Celtics future

Brown is under contract through the 2023-24 season but will be eligible for an extension this offseason, and his comments led many to speculate if he’d agree to that extension or seek an opportunity elsewhere.

So, after Boston’s win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, Brown was asked how he feels about his current situation.

“I feel great,” Brown responded, as seen in the video above. “On a 50-win team right now, which you can’t take for granted. Tonight was the (Celtics’) 50th win. And right now I’m focused on helping lead my team for another playoff run. In terms of speculation, etcera, I can’t speculate on anything above what I’m doing right now.”

Brown added that he’s considering speaking directly about some of the speculation that arose from his recent comments.

“I think sometimes when people write articles, they get taken out of context at times, especially when writers have their own agendas or whatever,” Brown said. “So, for me personally, I’m thinking about clarifying some of the things that have been recently said. But other than that, I’m just focused on my team. I’m focused on playing basketball and focused on winning games.”

For Brown, there’s an important difference between people reading his comments in an article and watching him deliver those comments directly to get a sense for his tone and body language.

“Right now, the only thing I’m want to clarify is that the Celtics need to play better and win more games, Brown said. “If I want to say something in the future about kind of things that’s been floating around, I will.

“But in terms of right now, I like when people hear things from the horse’s mouth and you can see my reaction, my face and everything, how I feel about what I’m saying. Sometimes those things can get lost in translation, you know?”

Whatever is on Brown’s mind regarding the future, it clearly hasn’t affected him in the present. The All-Star guard has been the Celtics’ best player in March, tallying his sixth straight game with at least 24 points Tuesday with a 27-point effort on 10-of-16 shooting. Brown is averaging 27.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists this month on 50.9 percent shooting and has been instrumental in keeping Boston afloat despite Jayson Tatum’s recent offensive struggles.

Most importantly for Celtics fans, Brown appears fully committed to the team’s goal of getting back to the NBA Finals and handling Boston’s unfinished business.

“I keep a constant communication with my teammates and my organization,” Brown said. “We’ve got to have everybody on board if we want to do what we say we’re gonna do, so right now, I’m focused on that.”